Houle letter: End wars

The proposed military plans to hold urban warfare training in Boise seem to be planning maneuvers in preparation for wars of invasion and occupation. I find this very disturbing.
As W. E. B. Du Bois said, “The cause of war is preparation for war.” Looking back on our nearly two decades of continuous war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, I question the necessity and wisdom of using our country’s precious resources towards endless, perpetual wars. In the shadow of looming new wars in the Middle East and Africa, we need to remember that our wars have devastated these countries, given birth to a multitude of new radical, militant groups and have caused massive waves of refugees.
It is far beyond the time to end these wars. There is an urgent need to shift the war funding from preparing for new battles toward much-neglected social programs here at home. President Eisenhower laid bare the opportunity cost of military spending, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”
Azam Houle, Boise
