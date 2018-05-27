letters to the editor

Political cartoons
409,000 Idahoans voted for President Trump. 190,000 voted for his opponent. Makes me wonder why the Statesman’s political “cartoons” are always critical of President Trump. Is the Statesman trying to alienate two-thirds of its readers? I could tolerate them if they were funny, but they’re not.
Phil Chriswell, Boise
Sinclair Broadcasting
I do not think that our local stations should espouse politically slanted opinions and because Sinclair Broadcasting insists that their local station KBOI must carry “Bottom Line With Boris,” I will watch my local news from the other local non-political stations. If I want to listen to partisan political opinions and news, I can get more than I want or need from the national news stations like Fox, CNN, etc.
Connie Bourman, Meridian
Bicyclists in black
For all bicyclists wearing black, no lights, no reflectors, before sunrise — If I run over you after you run a stoplight or sign, I have to live with it and your family. Please put on a light and please put your phone down.
Marilyn Murphy, Boise
Republican Party
The Republicans are quickly becoming the party of lies, corruption, and opportunistic immorality.
They are the party that will call for the death penalty for women who cannot afford to have a child and choose abortion instead, but turn their gaze when a colleague pays for his mistress to have an abortion.
They are the party who claims to prefer the blunt and honest truth, but dismiss daily blatant, unequivocal lies by the the head of their party.
They are the party that blasts Democrats for their closeness to lobbyists, but ignores it when their colleagues allow lobbyists to set the agenda of their cabinet in clear instances of quid pro quo.
They will go down in history as a member of the most corrupt, dishonest, and hypocritically, perversely pious party in history.
Or, they could stand up to the actions of their colleagues. They could investigate Trump’s hush money payments to porn stars. They could call for the firing of Scott Pruitt. They could call out the president when he lies. For the sake of their constituents and our country, I call on Republicans in Congress to stand up for something beyond their crumbling party.
Daniel Cavazos, Boise
No means no
The Upper Lochsa Land Exchange is back from the dead. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is interested in purchasing the 39,000 acres of private land owned by Western Pacific Timber. These lands are the infamous cutover “checkerboard” near Lolo Pass and the Idaho/Montana border.
If the state can complete a purchase, it would then seek a land exchange with the Forest Service. According to maps, the timberlands sought by IDL are National Forest lands located in north-central Idaho. In other words, the public would once again lose federal public lands in this latest proposal. In the last eight years, citizens have flatly rejected two different Forest Service land exchange proposals involving the checkerboard and other federal lands. In 2015, we also defeated an attempt by Sen. Jim Risch to complete a legislative exchange.
Whether it’s been an administrative or legislative proposal, or if the lands being considered for an exchange are located in Kootenai, Bonner, Benewah, Latah, Clearwater, or Idaho County, people have clearly demonstrated that they will not stand for the loss of any federal public lands. No means no.
Brett Haverstick, Moscow
