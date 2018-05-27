Murphy letter: Bicyclists in black

For all bicyclists wearing black, no lights, no reflectors, before sunrise — If I run over you after you run a stoplight or sign, I have to live with it and your family. Please put on a light and please put your phone down.
Marilyn Murphy, Boise
May 27, 2018 07:52 PM
