Bancroft letter: Speeders

The ACHD and the state could save a lot of money if they were to take down all the speed limit signs, as no one either can read or pay any attention to them. It is irritating to have people nearly rear-end you when driving the speed limit and they want to go much faster. Also, how much intelligence have they that turn on their turn signals the same time they turn the steering wheel? I think the law says to turn them on some 100 feet before, and most driving instructors suggest allowing your signal light to flash three times before changing lanes.
Stephen Bancroft, Boise
