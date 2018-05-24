Ferrell letter: Congress

It is despicable that members of Congress consider themselves a privileged class that can disregard their oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ....” The latest declaration by the House that there is no evidence showing collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign shows utter contempt for the truth, and contempt for the intellect of our citizenry. While the post-election polls show that Trump had, and continues to have, broad support from uneducated white men, our congressmen should be reminded that the majority of voters do not fall into this category. It is insulting that these arrogant lawmakers think they will get away with such incompetence. The voters will hold them responsible . A major reason that Trump was able to get elected was the disgust of the voters for the do-nothing Congress that has stumbled along for the last 15-20 years. “Clean the swamp,” shouted Trump, but his actions have exhibited that he just replaced some of the swamp rats with richer, self-serving, unethical rats. Meanwhile, the do-nothing congressmen continue to sit on their thumbs, looking at their shoe laces. Shame, shame, shame.
John Ferrell, Boise
