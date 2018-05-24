Jasper letter: Guns

Recently news covered both the Waffle House shooting and the sidewalk driving attack in Toronto. There’s a difference between them that most of us have not considered. The Toronto attack was carried out by a vehicle, most likely covered by liability insurance. The Waffle House (and Las Vegas and high school shootings) were committed with a gun, most likely not covered by insurance. It makes a big difference to the victims who lose a bread-winner or who have medical bills. It also makes a difference to families and taxpayers who have to cover the costs of shootings, both intentional and accidental. As a society we require liability insurance for all vehicle owners so that when cars cause damage or injuries, the innocent victim victim can be compensated. It’s time to consider the same for guns, for the same reason. If you can’t afford insurance, you can’t afford either a car or a gun.
Jill Jasper, Boise
