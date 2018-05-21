Beyer letter: GOP tax bill

Nearly 70 years ago my grandfather offered me two truths. The first was, “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is probably a duck.” The second truth was, “Have you ever noticed that there are more horses’ asses than there are horses?” As an 8-year-old I took these to heart.
For years we’ve followed some real horse’s asses. We have elected candidates solely because they say what we want to hear — never mind if it is true or not.
Case in point we were convinced by this GOP Congress that their new tax reform bill would give every taxpayer a substantial savings and reduce the national deficit. That is proving to be patently false. In fact the national debt is projected to be increased by billions and in many cases the middle and lower tax brackets will be paying more.
Throughout our history we have always had underhandedness and double dealings by our elected leaders but this Congress has reached new lows in venal self interest.
We need a complete change in direction. Draining the swamp is essential. We however need to change the engineering firm that plans and executes that project.
Gil Beyer, Sandpoint
