Pierce letter: Vote no on Farm Bill

As 221,800 Idahoans struggle with hunger, 72,840 of them are Idaho’s children, now leaders in Congress are debating a bill that would actually take away food from people struggling to find work, and the working poor.
If the new draft Farm Bill passes, it would undermine SNAP (what we used to call “Food Stamps”) through a series of harsh new requirements and changes to who’s eligible for the program. Congress needs to know that so-called “work requirements” don’t work and if they would look at the Farm Bill and the SNAP requirements, they would realize and see that there are already work requirements in place. Cutting people off from access to food doesn’t help them make ends meet; it just leaves them feeling defeated and even hungrier. In Idaho 50.6 percent of households receiving SNAP benefits have children. Making it harder for these families to receive food isn’t the answer.
Congressmen Labrador and Simpson, Senators Risch and Crapo need to vote “no” on this Farm Bill, or any proposal that winds up taking food away from people who are struggling. Our community deserves better. Being hungry won’t help anyone find and/or maintain work.
Dawn Pierce, Boise
Comments