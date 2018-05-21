Young letter: Shame on you

My sweetheart of over 59 years passed away on Jan. 10th of this year. She is buried at the Meridian Cemetery. I purchased a very nice potted plant and placed it on her grave the Saturday before Mother’s Day. The Monday following, I went to the cemetery to water the plant and someone had apparently stolen it. Whoever is responsible should be ashamed of themselves. I would certainly hope that a wife or mother who was the recipient never finds out that the gift was stolen from a deceased mother.
Rex T. Young, Meridian
