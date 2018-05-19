Brudenell letter: Muslim ban

Imagine you are a refugee who lives in Boise and are grateful to be in America. You work hard and achieve citizenship, a good job, own a home and have friends. However your family remains in danger living in a country with warring factions. You have a brother, sister or parents who want to come to the United States and they are educated, hard workers and responsible. They meet all the requirements to come to our country except one, they are from a predominantly Muslim country. Since the 2017 travel ban was instigated there have been zero arrivals in Idaho from predominantly Muslim countries like Syria, Somalia, Iraq and Mali (2018, Idaho office of refugees). The decline began in 2016, intensified in 2017 and now in 2018 zero arrivals. This situation is hurting families and our communities. Discrimination and “injustice anywhere threatens justice everywhere.” (MLK, 1963) It seems that “Muslim Ban” borders on a violation of Amendment I of the U.S. Constitution. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; …” It is also a violation of Uniform Declaration of Human Rights Articles 2, 14, 15, 16, 18, and 30.
William Brudenell, Boise
