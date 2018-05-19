Masterson letter: The Holocaust

I was pleased to read articles about the Holocaust in your paper.
I was 9-years-old when World War II started and had a paper route. I followed the war every day from the headlines in the papers that I delivered. I remember seeing gold stars in the windows of some of my customers. The gold stars meant they had lost a son. Some of the windows had two stars.
General Eisenhower was appointed to lead all armed forces of America and all of our allies, to defeat Germany and Italy in World War II. Eisenhower’s troops freed all of the prisoners from Nazi death camps. He had the foresight to order many of the combat veterans to go through the death camps and ordered armed forces (including General Patton’s 3rd Army) to impress them what they were fighting for. He asked all the news syndicates (both USA and allies) to send reporters and cameramen to record the horrors of the death camps. He even had the foresight to have German citizens near the death camps to bury some of the corpses. He wanted to make sure that the doubters of the Holocaust would be silenced.
After the war, Eisenhower became president of the United States (1953-1961). His campaign manager used the slogan “I like Ike.”
Don Masterson, Boise
