Kohler letter: Recycling

Our oceans, waterways, and communities continue to face more and more plastic pollution each year. Here in Meridian, I regularly see pollution from major companies that will take hundreds of years to bio-degrade.
Recycling is important, of course, but for far too long these corporations have made us all believe that we can simply recycle our way out of this plastics crisis. The reality is that there is just too much plastic being produced, and these major corporations must show accountability to clean up the mess. Over 90 percent of the throwaway plastics produced are never even recycled. Not only is this plastic polluting our oceans and hurting marine life, it is ending up in our food and tap water.
This is not acceptable. Meridian deserves better. Our planet deserves better. It’s time for all of us to take a stand and reject single-use plastic from corporations. They have the money to innovate toward better product delivery systems, and they must make changes immediately.
The best thing we can do now is to use reusable shopping bags and bottles and reducing the amount of plastic we buy. It’s easier than it looks.
Mitch Kohler, Meridian
