Smith letter: Thank you

In response Linda Hall’s letter about McDonald’s great employees.
I would like to sincerely thank her for the great letter about the kids that work at McDonald’s on Vista in Boise. I am mom to two of those very young ones, and even though she did not mention names, I was overfilled with pride after reading her letter. One of my boys is the youngest that McDonald’s hires, and he was very nervous about presenting to people in the beginning. He and his brother (who is only slightly older) have both worked very hard, as well their teammates, to make that restaurant a very friendly and clean place to be.
Thank you so very much for taking the time to recognize the great work they all do. And I assure you, they have your letter hanging in the break room there. And thank you for the great smile and surge of pride you have given to those kids (and their parents). We definitely need more people with positive, uplifting words in the world. Build up the kids, they are the future.
Amber Smith, Boise
