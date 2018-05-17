Pollock letter: Abortion

My father was a physician and a lifelong Republican. Education and financial independence were values he instilled in all five of his children, especially in his three daughters. At some point as we got close to adulthood, he told each of his girls, “if you ever get in trouble with a boy, come to me first and we will take care of it.” And by “take care of it,” he did not mean adoption, he meant abortion. He would ensure we received a medically safe abortion. By the time I was 18, my father was 71 and had been practicing medicine for more than 40 years – he had seen the results of back-alley abortions. He had also treated teenage, unwed mothers living on welfare barely able to support themselves, let alone their children. If my father were alive today he would be telling me and his many granddaughters: Don’t go backward. Do not let your rights be taken away. Pay attention. This is a matter of life or death.
Cindy Pollock, Boise
Comments