Lane letter: Save the salmon

Don’t be hoodwinked.
It is a sad state of affairs when politicians continue to play poker with our anadromous fishery. HC 3144 (Kiss the salmon goodbye bill) is a high-risk scorched earth policy in sheepskin disguise. Remove buffalo — remove the Indian; remove fish — remove the fisherman; remove science — remove wise stewardship.
Salmon need rivers. Rivers need free flowing water. People need both. Taking Snake River dam breaching off the options table for an overstressed and endangered anadromous fishery is akin to jumping out of an airplane without a parachute.
People stood by while the passenger pigeon and ivory bill woodpecker winked out. Buffalo were almost next and now anadromous fish are at high risk to join members of the Sixth Great Extinction.
Cows aren’t endangered. Alternative energy’s available. Extinction is forever.
Why did our predecessors not speak up and challenge political quackery that always foreshadowed major catastrophic resource losses? What will be in your shadow?
Say, “no” to HC 3144 and “yes” to more fish.
Gary Lane, Wapiti River Guides, Riggins
