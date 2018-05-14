Vian letter: Sensible gun laws

I’ve been wondering if Idaho State Representative Zito will be introducing legislation to legalize all inanimate objects after her comment. “They’ve (students) been taught that guns are dangerous, that it’s all the fault of the firearms when it’s really not,” Zito said. “(A gun) is an inanimate object.”
I hope she recognized the difference in numbers between the few dozen people at the rally she attended and the March for Life Rally that I attended, with thousands of Idaho citizens.
The much larger rally was of citizens of all ages, who think we should enact sensible changes that improve safety in movie theaters, at concerts, at the mall, and in schools.
I suggest Rep. Zito and the others who feel they have a constitutional right to unfiltered access to firearms should read the Supreme Court ruling in District of Columbia vs. Heller in which conservative Justice Antonin Scalia stated: “like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited …, It is … not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
To do nothing different and expect change is the definition of insanity.
Robert L. Vian, Boise
Comments