Miller letter: Liberal hypocrites

Sandy Jones (April 14 letter) is overly critical of President Trump’s supposed affairs while a private citizen while having no problem with accused rapist Bill Clinton having his privates serviced under his desk while being paid by the taxpayers to run the country. This strikes me as typical liberal thinking. The Dems are free to lie, cheat and steal (think Hillary) while being paid by the taxpayers to perform a job while Republicans’ lives as private citizens receives their wrath. What hypocrites.
Michael Miller Eagle
