Maus letter: Metal detectors in schools

There have been so many suggestions that have come forward on how to keep schools safe and prepare and/or stop school shootings. Arm teachers? Arm teachers with tiny bats? Etc. Why not treat schools like courthouses and airports? Use metal detectors. Thousands of people go through these every day. Instead of our students getting to school before the sun rises so there’s time for sports practice, why not have them arrive at the same time to go through a metal detector and let the athletes stay a half hour later. I’m sure there are many parents that would agree. It could save the lives of our children. I would volunteer to be trained if there’s more than one entrance to a school. I’m sure I’m not the only one that would volunteer to keep our kids safe.
Connie Maus, Boise
Comments