Civiello letter: Democrats

It must be a wonderful thing to be a Democrat and know that President Obama could do no wrong and President Trump can do no right. But far transcending that wonderful thing is the psychoanalytical ability of Democrats to discern that President Trump is completely bonkers, off his rocker, a menace to society, a creep, a jerk, a pervert, a woman hater as well as harboring every myriad cataclysmic propensity known to humankind. Plus, he’s rich.
Oh, to be a loving Democrat must be a wonderful thing. So knowledgeable, so wise, so understanding yet so unforgiving. If only I could be so self assured.
Michael Civiello, Boise
Comments