Moore letter: Flipping off the president

The fact is, most employment is “at will,” meaning that employers may hire or fire, at will. Juli Briskman’s action of flipping off the president tells me (as an employer) a lot about her character (or lack thereof). Anyone who would flash such a mean, petty, disgusting gesture towards another individual is not someone whom would be on my team. Therefore, the right to terminate her employment, for character unbecoming, trumps her “right” to flash this hateful sign. Actions have consequences. She deserved hers.
Juli M. Moore, Eagle
