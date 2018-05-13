Cair letter: Animal cruelty

Response to April 9 letter “Turtle and dog.”
I disagree with Mr. Vieselmeyer’s opinion on animal cruelty, it was very wrong for the science teacher to feed a puppy to the snapping turtle; for one it’s not its prey in his natural habitat; second, puppies are pets. What example is this to teach our children? And to let Mr. Vieselmeyer know, I lived here almost my whole life with the exception of a couple of years and I don’t agree with his presumption of what all Idahoans do. Because I don’t. (Shoot Bambi or feed mice to snakes — but for people who do feed reptiles, I assume they’re using the correct prey.)
There was no excuses for this teacher’s behavior and he needs to be charged with animal cruelty.
Naomi Cair, Nampa
