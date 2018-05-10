Jones letter: Elect Brad Little

We are blessed to live in a country with the freedoms and liberties that we enjoy on a daily basis. We are the land of the free because we are the home of the brave. As Idaho’s lieutenant governor, Brad Little has pursued several initiatives for Idaho’s veterans, including securing land to construct a second state veterans cemetery in Blackfoot, working with private donors for a future veterans home in Post Falls and supporting this year’s property tax reduction for Idaho’s 100 percent disabled veterans. As Idaho’s next governor, Brad Little will remember the service and sacrifice of our veterans. Therefore, I am encouraging you to support Brad Little for governor in the May GOP Primary.
Bob Jones, Lt. Col., USAF (Ret), Rexburg
Comments