Hoffman letter: Elect Paulette Jordan

Endorsing political candidates is foreign territory for me. I keep my political opinions close, except with my fishing pals. I must say that Paulette Jordan has captured my attention. I served in Idaho state government under several governors, Democrat and Republican. My personal favorite was Phil Batt. Governor Batt usually did what was right, not what was politically expedient. Paulette, in my mind, shares that philosophy. Paulette is proud of her heritage, and Idaho has an opportunity to shine under her leadership. Please join me in voting for her, both in the primary and in the general election.
Jake Hoffman, Boise
