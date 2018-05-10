Kellner letter: Elect Rob Mason

In a crowded Democratic primary field for House seat 16-B, Rob Mason stands out. He is the only candidate with a decade-long track record of productive results for our community and state.
I got to know Rob via work, as we both work for natural resource conservation organizations. From the moment I met him, I was impressed with his approach to getting things done: collaborative and consistent, while never losing sight of his goal. Several years later, when he moved into my neighborhood, I knew the whole community would benefit. And we have.
Rob is an active member of our neighborhood association. Recognizing a city-wide need for safer bike travel, he helped spearhead an effort that brought together 20 neighborhood associations to propose a better plan. This spring, the ACHD unanimously adopted the plan. No easy feat, and Rob is in great part to thank for it.
Professionally, Rob spends considerable time in rural Idaho, talking with local people in efforts to bring diverse parties together to find consensus and protect wild places. His experience and proven track record are what we need in the Legislature.
I’m pleased to live in Rob’s district, and he has my vote.
Marie Callaway Kellner, Boise
