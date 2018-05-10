Hallock letter: No to Labrador and Ahlquist

The Statesman’s interview with the governor candidates concerning the Medicaid initiative showed us that Labrador and Ahlquist would not respect the will of the voters if it were passed. Amazing. Bad.
Labrador has demonstrated time after time in Congress that he was/is uncooperative, divisive and it’s “my way or the highway.” Labrador and Ahlquist are wrong about the real facts about Medicaid, but their minds are made up. Bad.
Idaho consists of people with all different sorts of viewpoints. We want a governor who will represent and listen to us the people, not just listen to small narrow extremist groups like Labrador or Ahlquist. Either one is bad news for Idaho.
Bill Hallock, Caldwell
