Gabbert letter: Elect Raul Labrador

I have become increasingly disappointed and disgusted at the way Tommy Ahlquist has chosen to take the low road on his campaign. He appears to be a goal-driven over-achiever who has no problem telling lies or half truths about his opponents to get where he wants to be.
I am afraid Brad Little brings with him more of Butch Otter’s cronyism (Idaho’s version of the Swamp) and we will not get much of a change.
Raul Labrador has continually conducted his campaign on the issues and what he has accomplished during his terms of service. He has maintained his position on the high road, addressed his opponents’ lies and half truths and that is the type of person the citizens of Idaho need in the governor’s office.
Jane Gabbert, Boise
