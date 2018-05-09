Erickson letter: Elect Brad Little

I’ve known Brad Little for many years and highly respect him as a leader in our state. He has one qualification for governor that his opponents can’t match: he’s a life-long Idahoan who has spent his entire life here, and he knows what his fellow Idahoans want in a governor. He is fully qualified to serve as governor with his business and ranching experience, time spent as a citizen-legislator and as a part-time lieutenant governor, and his many community volunteer jobs. When Brad sees a problem, he looks for an Idaho solution — not something that might fly in Washington D.C. Brad Little has the experience we need in the Idaho governor’s office. Please join me in supporting him.
John Erickson, Lewisville
