Barras letter: Elect Raul Labrador

I watched the Republican debate for governor on April 23, and I thought it was interesting what Raul Labrador said about how he will handle appointments. Labrador said he would ask every person appointed by the governor to step down and let them reapply, but only if they can answer two questions: How are they are going to use taxpayer money more wisely and how are they going to provide better services? That is a really great idea. There are some good people serving Idaho, but most of them can probably be shown the door. Labrador’s idea will separate the good appointees from the bad ones and bring fresh ideas to Boise. Brad Little is just part of the status quo and Tommy Ahlquist has no experience in government. Labrador will bring a smart approach.
Brent Barras, Boise
