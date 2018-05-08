Semanko letter: Elect Raul Labrador

Like every true Republican, I was behind Donald Trump 100 percent for president against Hillary Clinton. That was true even after the Access Hollywood incident threatened to cost Trump the election. I appreciate that Raul Labrador felt the same way. He stood by Trump, even traveling to Arizona, Utah, and Florida to speak at Trump rallies. Other candidates for governor stood on the sidelines or, even worse, refused to vote for Trump at all. That is not who I want leading Idaho. I’ll be voting for a true Republican and a true leader, Raul Labrador, for governor. I hope you will join me.
Svetlana Semanko, Boise
Comments