Masingill letter: Elect Rob Mason

I’m writing to support Rob Mason for the Idaho Legislature District 16, where I live with my family. As a fourth generation Idahoan, I’m impressed with Rob’s organizing experience in rural Idaho around conservation issues. His track record, especially on the Boulder White Clouds Wilderness, will position him well to work with his colleagues from rural areas. My spouse and I are from Nampa and Payette originally, so we appreciate how important it is to be able to relate to people from outside Downtown Boise.
Rob is personable, grounded in community service, and knowledgeable on policy. When it comes to advocating for issues important to Northwest Boise and Garden City, I know he’ll continue to work tirelessly for local control, push for redevelopment, a sensible, low-stress bike network, and champion the many local businesses that add character to neighborhoods like mine.
Caitlin Copple Masingill, Garden City
