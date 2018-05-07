Bambauer letter: Governor’s race

It’s time to elect a new governor. In reviewing governors for the past 50 years, both Democrats and Republicans have been great governors.
In Idaho a governor is much like a chief executive officer (CEO) in private business. The best governor is a generalist, with experience not limited to a specific profession. Specific professionals are educated, trained and work most of their life in their profession and belong to professional organizations for their social life.
We already have four specific professionals in the U.S. Congress, three attorneys and one dentist.
Get out and vote for a highly glorified generalist.
George Bambauer, Boise
Comments