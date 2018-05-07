Raney letter: Elect Marv Hagedorn

I have known Senator Marv Hagedorn for about the past 10 years and, as the former Ada County Sheriff, I came to respect his leadership, courage and wisdom. He and I would go out into the communities and meet with people to answer questions, listen to concerns and get to know the people we worked for. No other legislator regularly did that until it was campaign time. Marv did it all the time and that makes me proud to be the county co-chair for his campaign. His service to our country as a Navy veteran and his service to our community in the Legislature make me confident he is the right choice to be a servant to our state in the role of lieutenant governor. Please join me in voting for Marv Hagedorn and continuing his leadership role.
Gary Raney, Meridian
