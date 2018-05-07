Ciarlo letter: Elect John Gannon

I am writing in support of John Gannon, who is running for legislator in District 17. John has been a wonderful representative of our district. He lives here and he understands what the issues of the area are. I have found him completely approachable whenever I had a concern and I feel he will continue to support us. His record is impeccable, his work ethic amazing and his attention to detail wonderful. And I loved his support of getting the Medicaid Gap issue on the ballot. Your vote for him in the primary May 15 is important.
Fran Ciarlo, Boise
Comments