Churchill letter: Sharon Ullman

I am in shock. Sharon Ullman is running for Ada County Commissioner again. A few years ago, she was beaten in her re-election bid by Dave Case. The reason for her defeat was judgment rendered by the voters for her role in the ill-fated Dynamis waste-to-energy project in which taxpayers lost more than $2 million. She ran for commissioner again after that, and lost again for the same reason. Now, she is running again. In case you weren’t an Ada County resident in the previous two elections or don’t remember what she did, do a little research about “Dynamis.”
Dave Churchill, Boise
Comments