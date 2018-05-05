Blough letter: Dave Case

“We have made it clear that our goal is to be more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the public,” Commissioner Chairman Dave Case stated. “In order to accomplish that, the Board must have a first-hand understanding and direct input into all key business operations of the County. It comes down to running government as it’s intended to be — for the citizens — and to being the best stewards of taxpayer money we can be.”
So much for Mr. Case’s 2013 platitudes and promises.
As reported in the Idaho Statesman, just one of his bad judgments cost taxpayers $1.7 million plus another $664,527 in attorney fees for a problem Mr. Case personally started. http://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/article152673464.html
He voted to pay $2.6 million to literally buy back “swamp gas” at the landfill and avoid the stink of a lawsuit from Fortistar. http://www.idahostatesman.com/news/local/article69146817.html
With the benefit of hindsight, voters in Ada County have a chance to send a loud clear message.
Thanks but no thanks Mr. Case, your actions have spoken far louder than your promises.
With all due respect Mr. Case, please retire at the end of your term and finally live up to your promise to save taxpayers money.
Kim Blough, Eagle
