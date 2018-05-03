Sechler letter: Gubernatorial candidates

I have, with great interest, watched the political ads of those running for governor of Idaho. The three GOP candidates have in common their loyalty and admiration for Donald Trump, their disdain for the Affordable Care Act, and total documented contempt for the other two candidates. The candidate of the opposing party seems to platform affordable health care for all Idahoans and champions the education of our children. Unfortunately, in this state, he does not have a snowball’s chance in hell of getting elected. Puzzling.
Terry Sechler, Boise
Comments