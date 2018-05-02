Botte letter: Mental illness

I have been following the tragic taking of innocent life by a mentally disturbed individual, not the first time this has happened, and yet I do not see the marches or demonstrations calling for the banning/restricting of automobile usage by law-abiding citizens. The automobile was used as a tool to end the life of innocent victims much like guns have been used as a tool in several instances to end the life of innocent victims. Removing the tool is not the answer. The problem is that the system to identify and treat disturbed individuals is broken and needs to be fixed.
Patrick Botte, Eagle
