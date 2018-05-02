Welsh letter: Restrictions on guns and magazines

We have seen in the past certain restrictions placed on guns by government entities. Many decades ago a law was passed making it a crime to posses a sawed-off shotgun. Criminal elements had made it their “weapon of choice.” That law is still in effect today. Several decades ago, waterfowl hunters were restricted to one shell in the chamber and two shells in the magazine. So today, duck hunters get three shots before reloading and people hunters get 36 shots before reloading. I know of no game hunters who use an automatic rifle to take deer or elk.
Thomas Welsh, Boise
Comments