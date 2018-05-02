Floyd letter: Dams are needed

I lived in Kennewick, Wash. through the ’90s, one could still see the high water marks from a flood early in the century. They were halfway up the third story on the downtown buildings. That is when they put in the dams. Besides flood control, the water and power they provided changed an arid landscape into farm, ranches and vineyards. Also in the ’90s the enviros began agitation to take out the dams, another flood had Portland erecting 20-foot plywood walls along the waterfront. Dam talk went quiet. About the salmon; to get from the ocean they must evade the three-mile long drift nets set by Koreans and Japanese; next obstacle is the tribes’ gill nets. After that jumping up the fish ladders is easy.
James Floyd, Boise
