Tate letter: Elect Rob Mason

Rob Mason is the best candidate in District 16 to represent the Democrat Party in the upcoming primary for the Legislature. Rob has a long-term, successful track record of working on behalf of all Idaho residents.
Mr. Mason has worked long and hard forming coalitions which are effectively working to protect our public lands and improve our neighborhoods. The foundation of that work is his ability to bring people together for a common cause. That personal strength is exactly what is needed in our State Legislature — working in a bipartisan method to improve public education, health care, public lands and public transportation.
Rob Mason is ready and willing to talk with anyone interested in discussing his specific proposals. Rob may be contacted on his website: mason4idaho.com.
I encourage you to vote for Rob Mason to represent District 16 in the upcoming primary.
Charles Tate, Garden City
