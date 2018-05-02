Smith letter: Elect Sharon Ullman

Sharon Ullman for Ada County Commissioner.
Sharon has dedicated years of service working for the people of Ada County and is truly passionate about the area and the people that call it home.
As can be seen on her website, www.Sharonu.com, Sharon has a significant impact on managing the county budget, controlling tax increases and using the taxpayer’s money wisely. Sharon brings proven leadership, open communication with the community, and a focus on property tax reduction. The years that she was not representing Ada County we saw a more than 43 percent budget increase, over $36M. Frivolous spending and poor financial management will not happen on her watch. Let’s make a positive change for Ada County and vote for Sharon on the May 15 Republican Primary.
Please join me in supporting Sharon Ullman for Ada County Commissioner.
Sam Smith, Meridian
