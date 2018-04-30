Hill letter: Cap property tax for seniors

I propose that seniors who plan on living in their homes until they die have their property tax capped at the amount they were when they turned 65. If they sell their homes before they die or at their death an amount equal to the difference between what the amount would have been under normal circumstances and the reduced amount paid could be collected at that time.
Seniors could have the option to out.
Please use your personal influence to at least see that my or a better plan has a fair evaluation.
Larry Hill, Boise
