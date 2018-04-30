Standley letter: Gun regulations

To all the political officers of Idaho:
I am a veteran of the U.S. Army. I am married to a man who spent 20 years as a Green Beret. We have multiple guns in our home. We support stricter regulation of guns in Idaho. Specifically, we support the ban of “assault” rifles and large-capacity magazines. We support mandatory background checks and waiting periods. We support required education and demonstration of proficiency. We support licenses and periodic checks to verify mental fitness and skill.
My daughter is homeschooled for high school now, in part because of the anxiety caused by weekly reports of school shootings and twice (or more) yearly active shooter drills. Please don’t underestimate the mental toll those drills and the shooter news has taken on our children.
There is a way we can have guns safely. Little education or regulation hasn’t worked. It’s time to do something different.
If you are on the wrong side of this, we will find candidates who aren’t, and we will actively work to get you voted out of office.
Enough is enough.
Linda Standley, Boise
