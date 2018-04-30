Mendive letter: Elect Raul Labrador

Raul Labrador needs to be Idaho’s next governor. The most important issue in this race for me is life. Life is the ultimate right and Raul has been consistently pro-life for his entire life.
Raul Labrador’s pro-life stance has been recognized nationally — with his 100 percent rating from the National Right to Life Committee. Raul’s commitment to life has been recognized locally by Idaho Right to Life and Idaho Chooses Life. No other candidate in the governor’s race can claim these recognitions.
Raul has shown his mettle on this issue by co-sponsoring a bill in the House of Representatives, the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” which would have made it a federal crime for those that perform abortions on a fetus that has been in utero for 20 weeks or more. The bill has compassion for the women — penalties are not against the women undergoing abortion but rather are levied against the providers — and there are provisions to protect the women against pregnancies that threaten their lives or are the results for incest or rape. These are the right approaches.
Raul is committed to give a voice to the voiceless and power to the powerless.
Dirk Mendive, Coeur d’Alene
Comments