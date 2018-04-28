White letter: Brad Little ads

Brad Little grew up on an Idaho ranch and he still works on one today. Huh. And all this time I thought his day job was standing behind the governor. Brad doesn’t like the D.C. swamp, which is controlled by his own party, and the NRA. Doesn’t that make him guilty of conduct unbecoming a Republican?
Brad knows that marriage is between a man and a woman. The Supreme Court says different. I guess Brad doesn’t watch the news. He really should try and keep up.
Brad knows that life is God-given and precious and that’s why he’ll accept campaign money from the NRA. Wait, no. Don’t say that. Just say he believes in the Second Amendment. That works every time.
If elected, Brad will stand up for the rule of law. Does that include the Supreme Court’s approval of Obamacare? It’s the best care available so far and nobody has come up with anything better.
Brad can’t have my vote for governor, but he’s got my vote for mad old cowpoke, as long as he saddles up and rides off into the sunset.
Ken White, Twin Falls
