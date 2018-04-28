Henager letter: Ahlquist’s attack ads

Of all the unscrupulous campaign tactics Team Tommy has undertaken over the past year, Papa Tommy’s PAC trying to exploit the life-threatening cardiac condition that landed Labrador’s child in the ICU and caused Labrador to miss a few votes has got to take the cake.
Labrador has missed less than 5 percent of thousands upon thousands of votes over his congressional tenure. The Tommy campaign is a disgrace to Idaho. Our votes will show if we deserve the insult. Are we the state Team Tommy seems to think we are? Will we reward this stomach churning political scorched earth policy?
John Henager, Idaho Falls
Comments