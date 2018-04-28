Cunnington letter: Elect Raul Labrador

March 21 was an important day in the governor’s race, and yet hardly anyone noticed. That day, the Idaho Legislature rejected Gov. Otter’s plan to expand Medicaid, which was the right decision. Where did the three Republican candidates stand on this issue? Raul Labrador opposed Medicaid expansion, Brad Little supported it, and Tommy Ahlquist said nothing. Isn’t that a perfect symbol of the governor’s race? Labrador supporting conservatives, Little undermining them, and Ahlquist staying silent. True conservatives know Raul Labrador is the only choice for governor.
Kim Cunnington, Nampa
