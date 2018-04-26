Butters letter: Elect Raul Labrador

If any Republican is still undecided about who to vote for in the governor’s race, they should watch the April 14 debate between the candidates online. They will have no doubt that Raul Labrador is the best choice. He is clearly the best man for the job, with his experience in Congress and his track record as an honest conservative who isn’t afraid to fight for what’s right. Brad Little and Tommy Ahlquist have some accomplishments, it’s true, but they’re simply not in Labrador’s league when it comes to the qualities we need in a governor. Labrador made his case in the April 14 debate, while Little and Ahlquist didn’t rise to the occasion. A Governor Labrador will be a strong, principled leader that Idaho needs.
Kyle Butters, Boise
Comments