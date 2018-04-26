Rutherford letter: Birth control pills

Our Idaho GOP legislators have recently voted “no” to a bill that would have given Idaho women access to 12 months of birth control pills instead of just one to three months.
Improved access to birth control equals less unwanted pregnancies which equals less abortions which equals what the GOP and their supporters claim they want. Doing everything we can to help women prevent unwanted pregnancies and thereby reduce the need for abortions should be a top priority for the Idaho GOP-controlled Legislature but obviously it’s not.
The true agenda of the Idaho GOP led Legislature appears to be not about abortion or being pro-life, it’s about control over women. The Idaho GOP’s misogynistic behavior is likely to cause more abortions, not less.
Bill Rutherford, Meridian
