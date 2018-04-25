Dawson letter: Harley Brown

I am greatly disturbed by the recent behavior of both Nate Shelman and the Idaho Statesman in regards to their coverage of Harley Brown. We would all do well to remember that behind the amusing rants that made him a late night talk show joke is an elderly veteran.
A healthy society should be collectively watching out for people like Harley Brown, not putting him in front of a microphone for a cheap rating boost or writing clickbait articles about him at the expense of his dignity.
Idaho deserves better from our media giants.
Travis Dawson, Moscow
